AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX take on GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 in new benchmarks

With only four days left for the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX, the first independent benchmark data for the video cards was published this Friday (09) by the website VideoCardzallowing us to compare its performance with rival models signed by NVIDIA. Scores were deduced based on data provided and confirmed by reviewers who already have the new graphics cards in their hands. In general terms, the Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX showed a great competitive power against the GeForce RTX 4080but they are still far from the performance of the GeForce RTX 4090.

In 3DMark Fire Strike, which uses DirectX 11, AMD managed to remain more competitive in tests with 4K and Quad HD resolutions (1440p) by positioning the Radeon RX 7900 XTX with a good advantage over the GeForce RTX 4080, but still far from the score obtained by the GeForce RTX 4090, which leads by far in both cases. The Radeon RX 7900 XT, in turn, is slightly behind the GeForce RTX 4080 with a difference of only a few dozen points in 4K and Quad HD (1440p) resolutions.

The scenario is less favorable for AMD in scores generated in 3DMark Fire Strike, which uses DirectX 12. With 14,005 points, the GeForce RTX 4080 performs slightly better than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX (13,729 points) and 7900 XT (13,687 points) in 4K, but gives you a more solid edge at 1440p. See the graphs below:

AMD graphics cards are significantly cheaper than NVIDIA models. Remember that the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT will be sold with Suggested prices of US$ 999 and US$ 899 (about R$ 5,249 and R$ 4,719)respectively, while the GeForce RTX 4080 costs US$1,199 (~R$6,299) and the GeForce RTX 4090 reaches US$1,499 (~R$7,879). The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is powered by a 12,288-core Navi 31 GPU clocked at 2.3GHz, 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 384-bit memory bus and 192MB of Infinity Cache. The model works with a TDP of 355W and offers native support for the AV1 codec. The GeForce RTX 4080 features 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM with a 2.5GHz GPU, over 9K CUDA cores and 64MB of L2 cache. The TDP is 285W. According to NVIDIA, this model is capable of achieving 4 times more performance than the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Are you considering purchasing one of the new graphics cards from AMD or NVIDIA? Comment!

