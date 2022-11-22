AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPUs expected to be available in large quantities at launch

At the beginning of this month of November, the AMD officially introduced the first models of the Radeon RX 7900 line of graphics cards🇧🇷 Now, new information indicates that the brand should put good amounts on the market at launch. According to information from a report by the company MyDrivers, AMD has stocked a large volume of Radeon RX 7900 GPUs based on the RDNA 3 architecture along the hardware supply chain for the launch on December 13th.

The report also points out that the first batches of the Radeon RX 7900 series, which includes the RX 7900 XTX and XT models, will not be small and is larger than the supply of the rival lineup. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 at launch period🇧🇷 Recently, information was leaked in the international press that NVIDIA sold a total of 160,000 Ada GPUs, of which 81.25% of the units are for the RTX 4090 (AD102) and the remaining 18.75% are for the RTX 4080 (AD103).




