AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPUs May Unveil October 13

The new Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards could be presented on October 13, according to the latest information. And they will come in handy because you already know how the GPU segment is doing: little offer and very expensive prices.

In “normal” market conditions (with good production and distribution) the Radeon RX 6600 would be an excellent solution for those users looking for a dedicated next generation, mid-range for Play all kinds of games with 1080p resolutions with guarantees. In the current conditions, well … If AMD manages to improve production and the cards are reasonably priced, it may be a good series to cut ground to NVIDIA.

If you follow us regularly, you already know that it is the economic variant for desktops of the last generation RX 6000, indicated by the lack of the XT surnames, these more powerful, expensive, marketed last month and of which we offered you a complete analysis.

The Radeon RX 6600s were supposed to hit the market in the first half of 2021, but the general situation in semiconductors has prevented it. Say from Videocardz that they have received partial embargo information on them. The most interesting thing is that the product reviews could be published from the October 13 and on that date the launch of the product usually happens. Hopefully so and that it helps to normalize the situation in graphics chips.

Radeon RX 6600, features

The medium also confirms the main specifications and they are the ones that we had been handling, namely:

Navi 23 XL core.

RDNA architecture 2.

1,792 shaders at an unspecified frequency.

28 units to speed up ray tracing.

112 texturing units.

40 raster units.

128-bit bus.

32MB infinite cache.

4 – 8 GB of GDDR6.

AMD will not sell reference versions of this model and everything that arrives will be customized by its partners. There is no official price announcement whatsoever. If logic would indicate a recommended cost in the environments of $ 249-299 to compete with the NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060, what has come from Australian retailers makes the hairs like spikes, since a Gigabyte RX 6600 has been listed EAGLE by 678 dollars.

Sample of the terrible current situation. If you can wait, wait. We continue to recommend that if it is not an absolute necessity, you look for a second-hand economic range graphics card to weather the storm until the situation normalizes and prices return to reasonable levels.