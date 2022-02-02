AMD Radeon RX 6500, a low-end graphics card that will arrive in May

The Radeon RX 6500 XT was the graphics card we were hoping for, but not the one we needed. We already explained why in this article, where we could see its performance and how it positioned itself against its predecessor, the 4 GB Radeon RX 5500 XT. It did not come out well, and that is why it became, directly, a graphics card that was not worth it.

That the Radeon RX 6500 XT can be bought for 250 euros, only 35 euros more than its recommended price (215 euros) is, taking into account how the panorama is in the graphics card sector, a symptom that this has not generated much interest among consumers. However, AMD wants to continue expanding its catalog of cheap graphics cards, good news for those users who have a very tight budget, and who have been trying to renew their graphics card for some time.

AMD’s next move will be to launch the RadeonRX6500, a graphics card that is almost certainly emerging as an adaptation of the Radeon RX 6400 XT, a product that is limited to the OEM sector (equipment assemblers). If this is confirmed, we will be facing a graphics card capable of moving current games in 1080p reducing the level of graphic qualityalthough this will obviously depend on the demands of each game.

Possible specifications, release date and price of the Radeon RX 6500

We have said that the Radeon RX 6500 is going to be an adaptation of the RX 6400 XT, and this allows us to establish a list of specifications that, except for surprise, should be fulfilled as is. These would be its key features:

Navi 24 XL graphics chip manufactured in TSMC’s 6nm process.

768 shaders.

48 texturing units.

32 raster units.

12 units to speed up ray tracing.

64-bit memory bus.

16MB infinite cache.

4 GB of 14 GHz GDDR6 memory (112 GB/s bandwidth).

100 watt TGP.

Power at FP32: about 3 TFLOPs.

The Radeon RX 6500 XT ranks slightly below the 4 GB Radeon RX 5500 XT, a fact that allows us, when we value it together with those possible specifications of the Radeon RX 6500, to deduce that the latter it will perform a little more than the 4 GB Radeon RX 560, but it will be far from the RX 570.

And what does this mean? Well, what I have anticipated at the beginning of this article, that the Radeon RX 6500 will be able to play games in 1080p, but with low qualities in the case of the most current, demanding and less optimized titles; average qualities in most cases; and high qualities in those that are better optimized, and that are less demanding.

As for its launch date and its possible price, the most reliable sources that I have been able to consult indicate that this graphics card will be available from mayand that its price will be around 130 dollars, a figure that in exchange should translate to about 150 euros. What can I say, although it is not an ideal move, it could serve, at least, to cover the low range with a current product, and it would be an interesting alternative for those people who have a tight budget, and who cannot wait any longer to buy. a graphics card.