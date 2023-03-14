AMD Radeon RX 6300: entry-level graphics card with just 2GB goes on sale in China

AMD seems to have launched this Monday (13) a new basic video card for desktops in the OEM segment, that is, aimed at manufacturers of pre-assembled computers. The Radeon RX 6300, as it is called, should replace the RX 6400 as the cheapest (and least powerful) model in the family with RDNA 2 architecture. The model specs were discovered by the enthusiast and leaker KOMACHI_ENSAKA and revealed on his Twitter profile. The Radeon RX 6300 has 2GB of GDDR6 VRAM with 32-bit interface, so its bandwidth is only 64 GB/s.

Details about the graphics chip of Radeon RX 6300 are yet to be discovered or listed on the official website of AMD, but it is possible that the GPU has only 640 or 5 12 cores distributed in 10 or 8 compute units, since Radeon RX 6400 is equipped with a GPU consisting of 768 stream processors. It should be noted that even processors with integrated graphics from the manufacturer already have a greater number of dedicated cores with RDNA 3 architecture. The Ryzen 9 7940HS, for example, has a Radeon 780M GPU with 12 computing units that deliver performance comparable to the graphics card. video GTX 1650 Ti from NVIDIA.

Other Radeon RX 6300 specs include a clock speed of 1512 MHz and 16 MB of Infinity Cache. The video card appeared in pre-assembled computers in Chinese retailers with a compact case with active ventilation and a TDP of 32 W, so connecting to a 4th generation x4 PCI Express slot is enough to power the GPU. The Radeon RX 6300 supports up to two displays with its HDMI and DisplayPort ports, and can stream images to an external display at up to 8K @ 60 Hz. This reiterates that this graphics card is intended to give “breath” to use multiple screens on a PC.

price and availability

AMD did not hold an event to present the Radeon RX 6300, nor did it reveal the video card on its official page, but the model seems to be already available at Chinese retailers for just ¥399 (about R$300). For now, there is no forecast for the launch of the hardware in other regions.

