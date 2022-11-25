AMD: Radeon RX 6000 prices are in freefall just before the release of the RX 7000

There’s never been a better time to crack for a next-gen AMD graphics card. Indeed, the RX 6000 are all displayed at the moment at maddening prices (in the good sense of the term) at resellers. The very forthcoming release of their successors, the RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX, obviously has something to do with it.

Do you want to change your graphics card but find the latest models horribly expensive? You did well to wait, because it’s now or never to let yourself be tempted by the RX 6000s. AMD have never been so low at resellers.

Of course, Black Friday plays a major role in this matter, but the latter is not the only cause behind this price drop. If you have your eye on AMD graphics cards, you probably did not miss the presentation of the Radeon RX 7000 XT and RX 7000 XTX, which took place a few weeks ago. The new generation of graphics cards will therefore not be long in coming out, and this necessarily affects the prices of the big sisters.

Radeon RX 6000 price has never been lower

Thus, the RX 6900 XT, the most powerful model in the range, is currently available at only 629 dollars. This is a real deal knowing that its replacements will be marketed 200 to 300 dollars more. But it doesn’t stop there, far from it. The RX 6800 XT, the model below, is displayed at almost 100 dollars less, namely 539 dollars. It’s going to be hard to find better value at the end of the year.

Besides, prices continue to dip until they’re ridiculously low compared to the worst hours in the graphics card market over the past two years: $349 for the RX 6700 XT, $249 for the RX 6650 XT, $209 for the RX 6600… There was a time when you almost thought those prices wouldn’t be possible anymore. Now all you have to do is decide if these graphics cards are worth it.

Source : Wccftech