AMD Radeon 7000: Fan-Created Renders Show GPU Design Concepts

The designer Technetium published, this Friday (23), his own concepts of design and construction of the next video cards of the OMG. The new Radeon 7000 line should be officially presented to the public next November.
At renderings made by designer are from a Radeon RX 7900XT and are based in the official render revealed by AMD last month. The images can give us a good idea of what the official look of these GPUs will look like.
Introducing my concept renders for #OMG #Radeon RX 7900 XT. #RDNA3 is launching November 3! pic.twitter.com/5r70ySHlKM
— Technetium. (@Technetium_Tech) September 23, 2022
It should be noted that the name “Radeon RX 7900XT” is not yet the official name of this latest generation graphics card from AMD. In fact, the manufacturer is rumored to be revealing more 7900 series SKUs based on its Navi 31 GPU.
Unlike NVIDIA, which is all-in with the RTX 40 series using the new PCIe Gen5 power connector, AMD will use standard PCIe ATX connectors, with at least three 8-pin connectors present.
Furthermore, the RX 7900XT graphics card may be the thickest Radeon graphics card based on RDNA architecture so far, with a wide evolution in energy efficiency, more on par with NVIDIA models.
A full Navi 31 GPU is expected to feature 12288 Stream Processors and up to 24GB of GDDR6 memory. AMD is officially ready to release its RDNA3 graphics cards on November 3rd.
And you, what do you expect for the next line of GPUs from AMD? Tell us in the comments below!