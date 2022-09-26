AMD Radeon 7000: Fan-Created Renders Show GPU Design Concepts

The er Technetium published, this Friday (23), his own of design and construction of the next video cards of the OMG. The new 7000 line should be officially presented to the public next November. At renderings made by designer are from a Radeon RX 7900XT and are based in the official render revealed by AMD last month. The images can give us a good idea of ​​what the official look of these GPUs will look like.

It should be noted that the name “Radeon RX 7900XT” is not yet the official name of this latest generation graphics card from AMD. In fact, the manufacturer is rumored to be revealing more 7900 series SKUs based on its Navi 31 GPU. WhatsApp statuses even in the soup: the application will make sure that you see the pending ones - Advertisement - Unlike NVIDIA, which is all-in with the RTX 40 series using the new PCIe Gen5 power connector, AMD will use standard PCIe ATX connectors, with at least three 8-pin connectors present.

created-Renders-Show-GPU-Design-Concepts.jpeg?ssl=1" width="330" height="185" >

created-Renders-Show-GPU-Design-Concepts.jpeg?ssl=1" width="330" height="185" >