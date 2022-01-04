AMD presents its new Ryzen 6000 for laptops: up to 5.0 GHz of speed, 24 hours of autonomy and integrated graphics for AAA games

AMD has inaugurated its presence at CES 2022 going strong. Shortly before the Intel conference in Las Vegas, the American semiconductor company announces its novelties for the first half of this year, among which are the rumored Ryzen 6000 APUs for laptops.

The company’s new processors, manufactured in 6 nm photolithography, arrive with RDNA 2, an architecture already present in desktop computers and next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S consoles | X, and that we have had the possibility to evaluate in our test bench with auspicious results.

Goodbye AMD Vega, hello RDNA 2

This means leaving behind the aging AMD Vega architecture in favor of a next-generation solution. The RDNA 2 purpose, according to the company, is to demonstrate that laptops can also get the graphics performance needed to run demanding games.

The Ryzen 6000 also take an important generational leap in the memory section. These come with support for DDR5 and LPDDR5. On the other hand, they support the use of PCI-Express 4.0 interface, USB4 with a throughput of up to 40 Gbit / s and compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E through PCIe.

AMD highlights the benefits of its Zen 3+ core architecture. It focuses on performance and efficiency. With up 5 GHz speed and 24 hours of battery life, these processors are presented as a very competitive option for laptops.

The new line of processors, succeeding the Ryzen 5000 for laptops, is led by the Ryzen 9 6980HX. It is a proposal of eight cores, 16 threads, a base speed of 3.3 GHz and a maximum of 5.0 GHz. To this are added the 12 cores of the GPU with its maximum speed of 2.4 GHz.

AMD is encouraged to ensure that its new processor series offers up to twice the graphics performance of the Ryzen 5000 and Allows you to play AAA games on ultra-thin laptops. Now it only remains to wait to know how these processors behave in real scenarios.

The first laptops with Ryzen 6000 processors will be launched from February this year. Brands such as Acer, Asus, Alienware, Lenovo, Razer and HP will announce news in the coming days, we may even have news in the remainder of CES 2022.

Images | AMD