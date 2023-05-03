AMD presents chips from the Ryzen 7040U line and compares them to the Apple M2

A OMG officially presented its new APUs of the line Ryzen 7040U. In this sense, the company showed some graphs that indicate the performance of the chips in notebooks and used as a reference the Apple M2, released in 2022 by apple. As a result, it outperforms the rival model and even Intel. Core i7-1360P. According to the brand, its new Ryzen 7 7840U processor manages to surpass the component launched by the Cupertino giant in terms of “application performance” by up to 75%, this mark being obtained in the test of Passmark 10. But, the APU also excels in web browsing, responsiveness and image editing.

According to Matthew Hurwitz, who is AMD’s customer public relations manager, the new chip is able to offer up to a 24% increase in performance compared to the 6850H model. In addition, the performance compared to the Intel Core processor is even more superior. - Advertisement - Gaming performance was also displayed and at 1080p resolution with low quality graphics, the model stood out against its rival from the blue company. In this sense, the titles tested include DOTA 2, CS:GO, Far Cry 6 and League of Legendsbut the main highlight was cyberpunk 2077which far outperformed its competitor.





Even so, Matthew did not get to talk about details about the battery of notebooks equipped with this component. However, he assured that more information about these two issues should be revealed soon by Apple. Finally, it is confirmed that the brands Razer, HP, Acer, HP and Lenovo should launch equipment with the processors of this line.




