AMD prepares Navi 24 with Radeon RX 6500XT and RX 6400

Rumored for some time now, it seems that new graphics cards based on the new Navi 24 architecture could be just around the corner. And is that the Japanese filter Komachi shared the first listings in which they appear the Radeon RX 6500XT and RX 6400 not yet announced.

While the leaker did not want to clarify the origin of these listings, not only not offering any type of link or proof, but even making mention of them, it is a recognized personality in this field for its previous successes, so it could simply be some kind of sensitive internal source to be revealed .

However, this has not prevented us from having a complete look at this new family, which as collected from VideoCardZ, would be arranged in this way:

Although the Navi 24 from AMD had already appeared in Linux patches to show its codename «Beige Goby», Based on the rest of the information shared now, it appears that both the Radeon RX 6500XT and RX 6400 SKUs will feature a 64-bit memory bus and 4 GB GDDR6 memory configurations. A statement that, if true, would imply the arrival of the first AMD RDNA2 GPUs with a memory capacity of less than 8 GB.

On the other hand, this leak comments that these GPUs will have up to 16 compute units with a total of 1024 stream processors, which points to a mid-range cards recommended for casual games or multimedia. In fact, Navi 24 should be much more popular for laptops. The RX 6500XT and RX 6400 configurations are currently unknown, but it could be assumed that the former features a full GPU implementation, while the latter will be a scaled-down version.

Still to be confirmed, everything points now that AMD could present these Navi 24 GPUs together with its new Ryzen 6000 series for laptops in january next year.