AMD prepares EPYC “Bergamo” CPUs with 128 cores and Zen 4c architecture to compete with ARM

AMD introduced the new generation of EPYC processors with up to 96 cores in November, bringing differentials such as the Zen 4 architecture in 5 nanometers to ensure high performance for servers. Mark Papermaster, the company’s chief technology officer, revealed that there are plans to launch an even more powerful series. In his presentation during the conference Wells Fargo 6th Annual 2022 TMT Summit Last Wednesday (30), the executive released the first official details of the EPYC “Bergamo” processor family with up to 128 cores and Zen 4c architecture, expected to be officially announced in early 2023. Check it out below.

Papermaster confirmed that the EPYC “Bergamo” will be an evolution of the 4th generation EPYC “Genoa” family announced in November. The intention of these processors will be to compete directly with Intel’s Xeon Max, which started to use HBM2e memory, and the powerful chips for servers based on the ARM architecture.

- Advertisement - EPYC “Bergamo” will evolve into Zen 4c, architecture optimized for jobs that demand high transfer rates🇧🇷 For this, a larger number of cores is needed, not higher clock frequencies — this characteristic will be reserved for the recently announced “Genoa” line. Both, on the other hand, will use the same SP5 socket. With that, the difference between the lines is clear: “Bergamo” will be used on servers that work with high data transfer rates and demand more threads available on the hardware, such as virtual machine platforms; “Genoa” will focus on high performance for single-thread optimized applications such as data centers.

We increase our team [de desenvolvimento para] the “Bergamo” line, which will have our Zen 4c architecture. […] It’s still Zen 4, and it runs code the same way as the “Genoa” line, but half the size. Mark Papermaster AMD CTO

Papermaster speaks of competing with Amazon Web Services’ “Graviton” processors, which are based on the ARM architecture. The “Bergamo” line will also focus on being an excellent cost-effective option for companies — from product acquisition to use, at which point its energy efficiency will be highlighted.

APU with Zen 4 and CDNA 3 architectures

- Advertisement - Processors with integrated graphics cores (APUs) are very popular when we talk about Ryzen — a line clearly aimed at the consumer public — but large data centers and servers will also benefit from high-performance solutions in raw processing and graphics from AMD. Mark Papermaster has confirmed that the hardware giant is developing an APU with Zen 4 and integrated graphics from the powerful CDNA 3 architecture, which powers high-performance segment-oriented graphics chips such as the Instinct MI300. This platform will use HBM3 memory and, like “Bergamo” and “Genoa”, would be SP5 compatible. The processors mentioned by the executive in his presentation should be officially announced in 2023, possibly with availability for the same year.

See more!