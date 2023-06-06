AMD offers discounts on Radeon GPUs and Ryzen CPUs during the month of June

- Advertisement -

the hardware manufacturer OMG announced this week the start of a new campaign that offers several discounts on Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen processors during the month of June for gamers looking to update their setups. Called Game on AMD (Play with AMD, in free translation), the action seeks to bring players closer to the company’s latest products to enhance gaming and allow new possibilities to be opened up on gaming PCs.





According to AMD, the campaign started yesterday, June 5th, and will run until July 1st, 2023. Among the offers are Radeon RX 6000 and Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, as well as Ryzen 7000 processors, including a discount for the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. - Advertisement - The Game on AMD campaign also offers a copy of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom’s latest release of its classic horror game, with the purchase of select Radeon RX 6000 and Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.



