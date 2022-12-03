AMD may launch three Ryzen 7000 X3D processors on the market in 2023

Information circulates in the hardware industry that AMD will present its “Ryzen 7000 X3D” chips during CES 2023, scheduled for early January🇧🇷 Now, new information points out that three processors will be shown. According to information from the South Korean website Quasarzone, replicated by Tom’s Hardware, the company is preparing to present three new Ryzen 7000 X3D processors with 96 MB or 192 MB of L3 cache next January.





The three Ryzen 7000 X3D models will supposedly feature 16, 12 and 8 cores and clocks similar to the regular models. Processors expected to launch in March🇧🇷 It is worth mentioning that these are rumors and AMD has not commented on them. - Advertisement - Also according to the leak, the chips Ryzen 7000 X3D should be: Ryzen 9 7950 X3D – 16MB L2, 192MB L3 and 170W;

Ryzen 9 7900 X3D – 12MB L2, 192MB L3 and 170W;

Ryzen 7 7800 X3D – 8MB L2. 96 MB L3 and 170 W.