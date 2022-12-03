AMD may launch three Ryzen 7000 X3D processors on the market in 2023

Information circulates in the hardware industry that AMD will present its “Ryzen 7000 X3D” chips during CES 2023, scheduled for early January🇧🇷 Now, new information points out that three processors will be shown.
According to information from the South Korean website Quasarzone, replicated by Tom’s Hardware, the company is preparing to present three new Ryzen 7000 X3D processors with 96 MB or 192 MB of L3 cache next January.
The three Ryzen 7000 X3D models will supposedly feature 16, 12 and 8 cores and clocks similar to the regular models. Processors expected to launch in March🇧🇷 It is worth mentioning that these are rumors and AMD has not commented on them.
Also according to the leak, the chips Ryzen 7000 X3D should be:
- Ryzen 9 7950 X3D – 16MB L2, 192MB L3 and 170W;
- Ryzen 9 7900 X3D – 12MB L2, 192MB L3 and 170W;
- Ryzen 7 7800 X3D – 8MB L2. 96 MB L3 and 170 W.
Initially, AMD’s plan was to launch Ryzen 7000 CPUs with 3D V-Cache technology later this year, but the arrival of the chips has been delayed. The reason is still unknown, however, it is believed to be to refine the construction of the processors.
It is worth remembering that 3D V-Cache is a solution to enable larger amounts of cache in the same area of the processor. The technology promises to improve communication between chip cores, which generates more performance in games, for example.
And you, do you believe that chips with 3D V-Cache will outperform Intel’s competitors? Tell us in the comments down below!