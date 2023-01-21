AMD may expand presence in server chip market with 4th generation EPYC

AMD has a solid presence in the server and data center hardware segment, and analysts at KeyBancthe company’s market share could increase significantly this year with the launch of new 4th generation EPYC processor lines, codenamed “Genoa” and “Bergamo”. According to analysts’ expectations, the market share AMD’s market share in server processors will jump from 22% to 30% by the end of 2023, breaking a historical record for the manufacturer in the segment. Despite stiffer competition, the EPYC is a real success that should surpass the 26% peak of the old Opteron line.

EPYC “Genoa” is available for large server companies looking for general purpose solutions with up to 96 cores, but there are other variants of the 4th generation that should be announced throughout the year, such as “Bergamo”, optimized for computing in cloud with the new Zen 4c architecture and models with up to 128 cores. - Advertisement - AMD is also preparing to launch the “Genoa-X” series with 3D V-Cache, focused on databases, which will use the promising cache stacking technology. In the future, the company will introduce the successor platform to SP5, which will support “Siena” processors designed with a focus on high energy efficiency.

Intel is still the industry leader, and recently introduced the 4th generation Xeon Scalable processors with up to 60 cores, HBM2e memory and dedicated accelerators. There are more than 40 models that will meet the different demands of the segment and compete fiercely with AMD’s next chip families.

