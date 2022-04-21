AMD markets the Radeon RX 6400, its cheapest graphics card

AMD has formally launched the Radeon RX 6400, the most affordable dedicated graphics card of its latest generation for desktop computers. In time for the launch, some of its partners have unveiled custom designs for a model intended for the entry-level range.

While waiting for the normalization of the graphics chip industry, with the essential increase in supply and reduction of abnormally high prices that have prevented many users from updating their equipment, we must welcome a new dedicated economic range . And it is that not all users want / can or need a $ 1,000 card to play.

The Radeon RX 6400 is placed in the lowest performance tier of the RX 6000 series for desktop PCs. But with a reference price of $159 it is also cheap. The card should not only allow you to play (almost) all kinds of titles with certain guarantees (with resolution limited to 1080p and adjusting quality levels), but it will also be used for other types of equipment, for example to create compact and high-performance multimedia centers. low consumption for both desktops and home theater equipment.

AMD Radeon RX 6400, features

The card is based on AMD’s latest graphics architecture, RDNA 2, the same as the rest of the RX 6000 lineup, and is also manufactured by the TSMC foundry on its most advanced node, the 6-nanometer N6. Its “Navi 24” graphics core is similar to the top model released earlier this year, the RX 6500 XT, sharing the same memory configuration, albeit with fewer compute units enabled and reduced levels on it.

We leave you with a summary of specifications:

Navi 24 core, with RDNA 2 architecture and 6nm manufacturing.

12 computing units enabled.

Working frequencies: base 2039 MHz and turbo 2321 MHz.

768 stream processors.

48 texturing units.

32 raster units.

12 cores for ray tracing.

4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory with effective speed of 16 Gbps.

64-bit bus and bandwidth of up to 128 GB/s.

16MB infinite cache.

53 watt TBP.

The Radeon RX 6400 occupies only one PCI-Express 4.0 slot and its TGP reduced to 53 watts allows it to run without any power connector additional energy. Supports output interfaces such as Display Port 1.4a and HDMI 2.1, as well as the rest of the general graphics technologies in the series: DirectX 12 Ultimate, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), upscaling technologies or the Smart Access Memory that allows full access of the CPU to the GPU memory to improve performance in games.

Radeon RX 6400 models

Several AMD partners have presented their offer for this dedicated one, maintaining the same general characteristics, but with different designs and varied cooling systems, generally with a single 40-50 mm fan. Some of those presented are:

MSI Radeon RX 6400 AERO ITX .

. Sapphire Radeon RX 6400 PULSE .

. ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX .

. GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6400 EAGLE 4G .

. BIOSTAR Radeon RX 6400 Gaming.

Of the official 159 dollars, the price in Spain has risen to levels of €189 like the Sapphire model that is already available. Higher than the official one, but it is still the cheapest you can buy from the RX 6000 series. We will see the arrival of the rest of the offer from the other manufacturers.