AMD launches the URGame gamer platform in Brazil to strengthen its relationship with the community

This Monday (13), the OMG launched in Europe the its new platform for the URGame gaming community. The space arrives to be a meeting point for gamers to feel at ease and also closer to the company’s relationship with the community.
According to AMD, the URGame brings together information about the sector’s launches, the main news and novelties, the most relevant tournaments in the field ofsports, recommendations and an exclusive chat channel with the gamer community.
In addition, the new platform gives players the opportunity to unlock achievements that generate rewards and accumulate points that can be exchanged for prizes later. The URGame community offers thousands of possibilities in one place.
The brand reinforced that URGame wants to become the biggest gamer platform because it was created thinking about keeping gamers in direct contact with AMD. The company seeks to ensure that all community initiatives and proposals are taken into consideration.
“URGame is a space that was designed taking into account the needs of gamers. We are very happy with this announcement because we really want to grow together, stay connected, and that the community is the player two that we need so much”, said the Marketing Manager of AMD Europe, Daniela Nunes.
URGame is now available in Europe, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and all countries in Central America and the Caribbean, in Portuguese and Spanish. Is it possible if register at this link to be able to enjoy the news and live the complete experience.
And you, did you like this AMD initiative? Tell us in the comments down below!