5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftAMD launches the URGame gamer platform in Brazil to strengthen its relationship...

AMD launches the URGame gamer platform in Brazil to strengthen its relationship with the community

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
AMD launches the URGame gamer platform in Brazil to strengthen its relationship with the community
1676310591 amd launches the urgame gamer platform in brazil to strengthen.jpeg
- Advertisement -

This Monday (13), the OMG launched in Europe the its new platform for the URGame gaming community. The space arrives to be a meeting point for gamers to feel at ease and also closer to the company’s relationship with the community.

According to AMD, the URGame brings together information about the sector’s launches, the main news and novelties, the most relevant tournaments in the field ofsports, recommendations and an exclusive chat channel with the gamer community.

In addition, the new platform gives players the opportunity to unlock achievements that generate rewards and accumulate points that can be exchanged for prizes later. The URGame community offers thousands of possibilities in one place.

- Advertisement -

The brand reinforced that URGame wants to become the biggest gamer platform because it was created thinking about keeping gamers in direct contact with AMD. The company seeks to ensure that all community initiatives and proposals are taken into consideration.


“URGame is a space that was designed taking into account the needs of gamers. We are very happy with this announcement because we really want to grow together, stay connected, and that the community is the player two that we need so much”, said the Marketing Manager of AMD Europe, Daniela Nunes.

URGame is now available in Europe, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and all countries in Central America and the Caribbean, in Portuguese and Spanish. Is it possible if register at this link to be able to enjoy the news and live the complete experience.

And you, did you like this AMD initiative? Tell us in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

McCarthy urged to keep Schiff, Swalwell on Intel panel

WASHINGTON —  House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries renominated two California Democrats to serve on...
Tech News

Republicans, aided by Musk, accuse Big Tech of colluding with Democrats

Comment on this storyCommentSoon after Elon Musk took over Twitter, he began promoting screenshots...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.