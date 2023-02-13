AMD launches the URGame gamer platform in Brazil to strengthen its relationship with the community

This Monday (13), the OMG launched in Europe the its new platform for the URGame gaming community. The space arrives to be a meeting point for gamers to feel at ease and also closer to the company’s relationship with the community. According to AMD, the URGame brings together information about the sector’s launches, the main news and novelties, the most relevant tournaments in the field ofsports, recommendations and an exclusive chat channel with the gamer community.

In addition, the new platform gives players the opportunity to unlock achievements that generate rewards and accumulate points that can be exchanged for prizes later. The URGame community offers thousands of possibilities in one place. The brand reinforced that URGame wants to become the biggest gamer platform because it was created thinking about keeping gamers in direct contact with AMD. The company seeks to ensure that all community initiatives and proposals are taken into consideration.




