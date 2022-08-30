AMD launches Ryzen 7000, the world’s best gaming processors

At a conference last night, AMD finally officially launched its new 7000 desktop . They promise a significant jump in performance over the previous generation.

launches-Ryzen-7000-the-worlds-best- -processors.jpg"> launches-Ryzen-7000-the-worlds-best- -processors.jpg">

Almost two years after the launch of the Ryzen 5000, AMD has just lifted the veil on its new series of chips Ryzen 7000 “Raphael”, based on the new Zen 4 architecture engraved in 5 nm by TSMC. We also find a new AM5 platform with the X670 + X670E motherboards, which inaugurate the support of the DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 lines for AMD.

The first four CPUs High-end Ryzen 7000 will be available on September 27while we will have to wait October for B660 motherboards. These are the Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 7950X. AMD is therefore using the same strategy that it used for the launch of the 5000 series, that is to say that the low-end processors intended for consumer and budget computers will follow next year. For those wondering why processors skipped number 6, it’s because the 6000 series is for laptops only.

What are the new Ryzen 7000 processors?

- Advertisement -

AMD unveiled four new Ryzen 7000 processors. Here are the different models and their technical characteristics.

Ryzen 9 7950X: 16 cores / 32 threads, with a base frequency of 4.5 GHz, a boost clock of 5.7 GHz, a TDP of 170 W and 80 MB of total cache. $699

16 cores / 32 threads, with a base frequency of 4.5 GHz, a boost clock of 5.7 GHz, a TDP of 170 W and 80 MB of total cache. $699 Ryzen 9 7900X: 12 cores / 24 threads, with a base frequency of 4.7 GHz, a boost clock of 5.6 GHz, a TDP of 170 W and 76 MB of total cache. $459

12 cores / 24 threads, with a base frequency of 4.7 GHz, a boost clock of 5.6 GHz, a TDP of 170 W and 76 MB of total cache. $459 Ryzen 7 7700X: 8 cores / 16 threads, with a base frequency of 4.5 GHz, a boost clock of 5.4 GHz, a TDP of 105 W and 40 MB of total cache. $399

8 cores / 16 threads, with a base frequency of 4.5 GHz, a boost clock of 5.4 GHz, a TDP of 105 W and 40 MB of total cache. $399 Ryzen 5 7600X: 6 cores / 12 threads, with a base frequency of 4.7 GHz, a boost clock of 5.3 GHz, a TDP of 105 W and 38 MB of total cache. $299

Regarding prices, these have therefore not changed compared to the previous generation. The recommended prices in France would be slightly higher, we imagine that as is often the case in recent months, resellers will apply higher prices at launch. Here are the prices you can expect from us.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: 314.90 €

314.90 € AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: 459.90 €

459.90 € AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: 549.90 €

549.90 € AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: 849.90 €

Ryzen 7000s are much faster than Intel’s chips

According to AMD, its all-new Zen 4 microarchitecture offers 13% increase in instructions per clock (IPC) and an increase of about 30% of base clock speeds, which increase by about 1 GHz over the entire range. Thanks to these performance gains, the company claims that the new Ryzen 9 7950X, which sits at the top of the range, offers higher content creation performance than an Intel Core i9-12900K.

Most impressive is that he does it with a 47% higher efficiency per watt, resulting in much better energy efficiency. Additionally, the Ryzen 7970X offers 11% faster single-core performance and over 44% faster multi-core performance compared to its 12th generation Intel Alder Lake rival.

- Advertisement -

AMD also claims that Ryzen 7000 processors are approximately 29% faster than Ryzen 5000 models for single-core tasks, and the performance boost reaches 49% when all 16 cores of Ryzen 9 chips are used.

AMD dominates in gaming thanks to Ryzen 7000 chips

Compared to the Ryzen 5950X, the 7950X offers an average of 15% more performance in popular games at 1080p, AMD revealed. We are entitled to a 32% performance increase on DOTA 2, 35% on Shadow of the Tome Raider, 6% on Borderlands 3 and 13% on CS:GO compared to the Ryzen 9 5950X.

To make it clear to the public that its new chips were the best in the world at gaming, AMD pitted its “worst” processor, the new Ryzen 5 7600X, against Intel’s “best” 12th Gen Alder Lake processor, the Core i9- 12900K. In F1 2022, the Ryzen 7600X delivered 11% more FPS than the Core i9-12900K. AMD’s chip also dominates Middle-Earth Shadow of War by 2% and Rainbow Six Siege by 17%. Nonetheless, the chip is on par with Intel’s on Cyberpunk 2077 and does 3% worse on GTA V.