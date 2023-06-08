AMD is offering free games and a discount on select CPUs and graphics cards

- Advertisement -

In brief: If you’re considering switching from teams green and blue to 100% team red, now is a good time to do it. AMD has launched a new game bundle for its GPUs that gives buyers a free copy of Resident Evil 4, while CPU buyers can get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If that isn’t enough, there’s also a $50 discount on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D.

AMD’s latest game bundle incentive gives Radeon RX 6000- and 7000-series buyers the excellent Resident Evil 4 remake, one of our Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing). Eligible cards range from the Radeon RX 6600S to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and the offer also includes laptops sporting one of these GPUs.

It’s even better news if you’re planning on pairing a new AMD graphics card with one of the company’s CPUs; the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bundle that launched last month has been extended to June 30th. Buyers of processors ranging from the Ryzen 5 7600 to the Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a free copy of the game.

- Advertisement -

Star Wars: Jedi is a fantastic adventure that builds on the original. The caveat with the sequel is that it can be horribly buggy, suffer low framerates, struggle on even powerful systems, and not work at all. New patches are improving things all the time, though.

If you are going to buy one of the CPUs in the bundle, you might want to opt for the 3D-VCache-sporting Ryzen 9 7900X3D, which is discounted by $50. The 5nm chip boasts 12 cores, 24 threads, a 120W TDP, and can boost all the way up to 5.6 GHz. It also has 140MB of cache comprising 12MB of L2 cache and 128MB of L3 cache.

The Resident Evil bundle and Ryzen 9 7900X3D discount last until July 1st, the day after the Jedi: Survivor bundle ends. Taken together, the two games and the discount come to $180.

- Advertisement -

AMD’s push comes at a time when its Radeon RX 7000-series cards have yet to break into the main Steam survey GPU chart. Moreover, last month saw the entire RX 6000-series either gain no users or lose some, while AMD CPUs lost ground to Intel’s offerings.

h/t: Tom’s Hardware