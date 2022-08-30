AMD introduces Ryzen 7000 series as first 5nm desktop CPUs

On Monday night (29), AMD held an event to officialize its new generation of processors. The 7000 series arrives as the CPUs for PCs made on the 5nm process. In addition, the semiconductor developer even showed the first public demo of the upcoming Radeon RX GPU lineup, running in conjunction with the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor, without giving details about the graphics cards. See ad details below.

Zen 4 Architecture

Introduces-Ryzen-7000-series-as-first-5nm-desktop-CPUs.jpeg" width="660">

The highlight of these new processors is the Zen 4 architecture. In this line, it includes the manufacturing process in 5 nm. This is the first time this lithograph has been applied to desktop processors. The novelty brings a 13% rise in the CPI per core. This acronym stands for "Instructions Per Cycle" and is one of the indicators to measure the speed of a CPU. This provides up to 39% more performance at a fixed frequency of 4.0 GHz in programs and games.

In addition, the new design that promises greater efficiency to your desktop. Compared to the previous generation, power consumption is 62% less, while performance is about 49% higher. Overall performance improvements can be seen across all TDP ranges as well, with increases of 74% at 65W, 37% at 105W and 35% at 170W. As for Intel’s Alder Lake, built on the 10nm Intel 7 Process, AMD’s new architecture occupies approximately 50% less area, in addition to being around 47% more energy efficient.

Ryzen 7000 family

The Ryzen 7000 desktop family consists of four models at this first moment: Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 7950X. The company's intention is to meet different price levels, from affordable to the most expensive. The most modest, the Ryzen 5 7600X, has the ability to provide superior performance to the top-of-the-line competitor, the Intel Core i9-12900K, according to AMD. In a demo of the F1 2022 game, the brand component was able to have a higher fps rate than the rival flagship.

This one has 6 cores and 12 threads, with a base clock of 4.7 GHz that reaches 5.3 GHz in boost. The cache is 38 MB, while the TDP is at 105W. The most advanced, Ryzen 9 7950X, has a base clock of 4.5 GHz and reaches 5.7 GHz when overclocked, in addition to containing 16 cores, 32 threads, 80 MB of cache and 170W of TDP.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

More specifically on the family's top-of-the-line processor, the Ryzen 9 7950X, gaming performance reaches an increase of up to 35% – the maximum case is in the title Shadow of the Tomb Raider – when compared to its direct predecessor, the Ryzen 9 5950X. On the other hand, when it comes to the performance of creative software, the increases are up to 48% compared to the last generation, with a sharper increase revealed in V-Ray Render and Cinebench R23 nT.

When analyzing the competitor Intel Core i9-12900K, the growth in game performance reaches up to 23% – the case of DOTA 2 -, while competitive creation software registers up to 62% more performance – with the maximum difference recorded in V-Ray render. In V-Ray Benchmark 5 specific stats, the new Ryzen flagship delivers 62% more performance in Ray Traced rendering. Energy efficiency is 47% better at Performance-Per-Watt.

Prices and availability