AMD has revealed the launch date of its 3 and 4 nm Ryzen processors with Zen 5 microarchitecture

The next generation of AMD processors is on the way. At the end of May Lisa Su, the CEO of this company, announced that the Ryzen 7000 chips with Zen 4 microarchitecture They will hit stores later this year, news that promises us a most exciting final stretch of 2022. However, this has not been the last announcement of this company.

A few hours ago AMD has revealed the release schedule that will continue for the next two years, and it is very juicy because it does not only include Zen 4 processors; also identifies when the first chips will arrive with Zen 5 microarchitecture and 3 and 4 nm integration technology.

Since it launched the first Ryzen processors, this company has shown us that it does not stitch without thread, and this announcement gives us solid clues about some of the features that they will have. the next two generations of these chips. And, as we are about to see, they look good. Really good. There is no doubt that the Ryzen family of processors faces the future with determination.

Zen 5 will arrive in 2024 along with the 3 and 4 nm

The relationship between AMD and TSMC is strong. In the slide that we publish below these lines we can see that the company led by Lisa Su plans to launch the first Ryzen 7000 processors with Zen 4 microarchitecture (including the revision equipped with V-Cache technology) and 4 and 5 nm photolithography at the end of 2022. We already knew this, but what we did not officially know is when the successors of these chips will arrive. Now we know.

In 2024 AMD will launch the first Ryzen microprocessors produced in the nodes of 3 and 4nm from TSMCand, as expected, these chips will be supported by a new baptized microarchitecture, without leaving the slightest margin for us to get a surprise, like Zen 5. This slide also puts another interesting clue on the table: V technology -Cache will continue to be present in some of the Zen 5 processors, so it is clear that it has some rope left for a while.

Although all will fluctuate around 35%. There is no doubt that these figures are attractive, but the most prudent thing is that we moderate our expectations until we have the opportunity to thoroughly analyze the next Ryzen 7000. Next date: end of 2022.