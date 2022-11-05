AMD: FSR 3.0 improves gaming performance, even with Nvidia graphics cards

During its RDNA 3 “together we advance_gaming” event in Las Vegas, AMD also unveiled its FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 technology, as well as the new one-click HYPR-RX feature, both of which will arrive in 2023.

After launching FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 earlier this year, AMD has just announced FSR 3.0 at its RDNA 3 launch event, where the manufacturer showcased its new Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX graphics cards. 7900 XTX.

As a reminder, this AMD technology wants to compete with Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) by generating unique images itself. The FSR 3.0 is supposed to combine the best super-time resolution technology and the all-new Fluid Motion Frame technology that delivers more FPS in games by boosting performance when games are run at very demanding settings. This technology should be launched in 2023 in various games and applications.

FSR 3.0 promises to improve 4K gaming

According to AMD, FSR 3.0 will deliver up to twice as many frames per second as FSR 2.0, which appears to come exclusively from Fluid Motion Frames technology. AMD did not provide details on how this technology works, but the company has confirmed that it uses image generation similar to Nvidia’s recently released DLSS 3.

AMD showed a demo of Unreal Engine 5 where FPS increased from 60 FPS (FSR 2) to 112 FPS (FSR 3). FSR’s adoption rate is currently over 200 games and more than 80 game developers officially support this technology. The good news is that unlike DLSS, FSR technology is not exclusive to AMD. This means that Nvidia graphics cards will also be able to benefit from it, provided they are powerful enough to support the required algorithms.

Another big announcement for AMD was a new one-click performance and latency boosting feature that the company is calling “HYPR-RX”. In games like Dying Light 2, HYPR-RX will deliver up to 85% more performancewhile reducing latency to just a third of what it was previously.