AMD FSR 2.0 Coming to Xbox Dev Kits, PS5 Left Out for the Time being

Just a couple of days ago we saw that AMD FSR 2.0 had become an Open Source solution, and today we have been able to confirm that this technology has been implemented in Xbox development kits, which is very interesting news because it means that developers can create its games for the Xbox ecosystem, both new and previous generation, and for PC integrating this image rescaling technology from the beginning.

If you are not clear about what AMD FSR 2.0 is and how it works, I invite you to review this article, since in it we tell you all its keys and you will find all the information you need. However, I remind you that, in short, we are facing a image rescaling technology using spatial and temporal elements (previous frames) to create a new frame with a target resolution higher than the render resolution. So, for example, we can use it to downscale from 1440p to 2160p, and even from 720p to 2160p.

At the moment we don’t know what plans developers have for implementing FSR 2.0 on Microsoft consoles, so we’ll have to wait and see how its adoption evolves in the coming months. What is confirmed is that PS5 has been left out, at least for now, since their development kits have not suffered the same fate as Xbox’s, and they have not implemented AMD’s FSR 2.0 technology. This may change in the future, but it is not certain yet.

Why is the arrival of AMD FSR 2.0 in Xbox development kits important?

It is important because this image rescaling technology could become a standard on which to unify developments for console and PC, and why could breathe new life into Microsoft consoles, especially to Xbox One X and Xbox Series X-Series S, which are the ones that are designed to work with higher resolutions and, in the case of new generation systems, with ray tracing.

FSR 2.0 technology would improve performance significantly when working with resolutions higher than 1080p, and it could make an especially big difference when moving in 4K, as the pixel reduction from upscaling would be greater. On the other hand, it would also improve performance when working with ray tracing because, as some of our readers will know, the total pixel count greatly increases the workload that this technology represents.

It’s not a complicated concept. the more pixels the more rays and the more collision and intersection operations to perform. By applying AMD FSR 2.0 rescaling we reduce the total number of pixels, and with it the workload. We have already seen it on PC, and it is no coincidence that in games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Dying Light for PS5 and Xbox Series X it was necessary to lower the resolution to 1080p if ray tracing is activated.

