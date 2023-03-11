AMD explains why it didn’t create a rival graphics card for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

AMD is the second largest video card manufacturer in the world, but with a big difference in relation to NVIDIA, which leads the segment with 82% of market share. The red team’s most recent releases include the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX, which compete with the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. On the other hand, the company never presented a rival for the GeForce RTX 4090, the most powerful video card of the moment that costs more than R$ 10 thousand. AMD explains that it would be able to develop an RDNA 3 GPU to compete with NVIDIA hardware, but did not follow this path due to cost, design and energy consumption issues.

Alongside David Wang, senior vice president of AMD, executive vice president Rick Bergman said in an interview with ITMedia this Friday (10): Technically, it is possible to develop a video card with specifications that compete with theirs. However, hardware developed in this way hit the market with a TDP of 600W and a reference price of US$1,600, and was accepted by general PC gaming fans. After thinking about it, we chose not to adopt such a strategy. AMD preferred to keep the Radeon RX 7900 XTX as its most powerful model costing US$ 999 (about R$ 5,209) to rival the RTX 4080, which costs US$ 1,199. Despite official benchmarks indicating a big advantage for the company led by Lisa Su, in real tests, the new video cards suffered criticism due to energy limitations.

Bergman cites the need for balanced power consumption as one of the factors that discouraged the launch of a rival for the GeForce RTX 4090: "While there are high performance requirements, it is necessary to [que a placa de vídeo possa] operate with existing power supplies, cool properly, and install without the need for an oversized enclosure. The most advanced models in our lineup were designed with these factors in mind," he said.

David Wang believes there must be a good balance between performance and cost, reiterating that there is a almost $600 difference between Radeon RX 7900 XTX and GeForce RTX 4090 — amount that could be earmarked for other purposes, such as a top-of-the-line gaming processor. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D, for example, has a suggested retail price of $699. It's possible that, with semiconductor prices returning to normal and AMD guaranteeing chips with more advanced lithography to compete with NVIDIA, its graphics card lineup will receive a model completely designed for enthusiasts looking for the maximum performance latest generation can offer.

