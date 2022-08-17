AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPUs emerge in benchmarks with up to 96 Zen 4 cores, 360W TDP and more

Update (08/17/2022) – FM

The new generation of AMD processors will be officially presented on August 29. The first models are expected to be desktop-only, but more products are expected to be revealed soon, such as the EPYC 9000 “ ”, which will bring the Zen 4 architecture to servers and data centers in mid-late 2022 or early 2023. . On Tuesday (16), two new processors from the line aimed at the corporate branch were tested on Geekbench with the engineering sample numbers “100-000000997-01” and “100-000000897-03”. The hardware appeared equipped on dual-socket machines, that is, each server works with two CPU units. Look:

emerge-in- -with-up.jpeg" width="330" height="362">

As noted in the screenshots above, the “100-000000997-01” appears to be the top-of-the-line model we released in July, whose supposed official name is “EPYC 9654”. Its entry into the benchmark platform reiterates that it has 96 — Geekbench reports that the machine has two chips for a total of 192 cores (96 x 2 = 192). Among Us promises to improve a lot with the shapeshifter With the new SP5 socket, the platform operated with base clock of 3.51 GHz and scored 1,464 in single-core testing and 19,834 in multi-core testing. The engineering sample “100-000000997-01” of 32 cores, in turn, scored 1,444 points in single-core and 35,329 points in multi-core. Although it has three times more cores, the supposed EPYC 9654 scored much lower than expected in multi-core. Single-core testing showed a balanced score among the models tested, but it looks like AMD still needs to fix issues using all Colors multitasking or under larger workloads.

At the same time, the user YuuKi_AnS of Twitter published benchmark results it obtained with its EPYC 9654 engineering sample. Using AVX-512 on CPU-Z, the processor scored 687.1 points in single-core — 19% faster than EPYC 7763.

AMD EPYC 9654（2way）

CPUz v2.01 AVX-512：

AVX-512 Single：687.1（＞8480H）

AVX-512 Multi：12845.9

Frequency：3.65GHz（ALL）

Occupancy rate：44%

【It seems that less than one processor is used…】

—

TDP: 360w

22000 RPM fans，83°C

（OEM 1U passive heat dissipation） — 结城安穗-YuuKi_AnS (@yuuki_ans) August 15, 2022

On the other hand, in these tests, the component followed with a low score in multi-core. Interestingly, the chip occupancy rate was only 44%but again, this is an engineering sample that will receive improvements. AMD is expected to introduce the EPYC 9000 “Genoa” family in the coming months to regain its position at the top of the world’s fastest servers ranking. Currently, the “red team” is runner-up in CPU2017, second only to the Yitian 710, an Alibaba chip based on the ARM architecture with 128 cores.

Original text (07/08/2022)

AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa appears in leak with up to 96 cores and 360W TDP

AMD plans for the second half of the year to launch the Zen4 architecture, which will feature a 5nm manufacturing process, along with Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Now, the EPYC 9000 “Genoa” family of processors has been leaked. . According to the material revealed by the leaker @YuuKi_AnS, AMD’s supposed top-of-the-line component for data centers (EPYC 9654P) will feature up to 96 cores and 192 threads. Furthermore, as the final clock frequencies of the retail version show, the TDP could reach 360W. LG 49WQ95C-W, for those who like extreme widescreen monitors

The router seems to be broken…

I can only use my own mobile hotspot to work… pic.twitter.com/08fX9iNxlq — 结城安穗-YuuKi_AnS (@yuuki_ans) July 8, 2022

Among the other information foreseen for the EPYC 9000 “Genoa”, are a total of 384 MB of cache, support for 12 channels of DDR5 memory and management of up to 3 TB of RAM memory. The hardware will still provide access to the PCI-Express 5.0 interface, with connection to a new socket known as AMD SP5 (LGA6096), capable of supplying power of up to 700W – considered a considerable jump from the 450W of the previous generation.