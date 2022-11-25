AMD driver indicates that “Dragon Range” and “Phoenix” processors will have RDNA 3 graphics

AMD seems to have confirmed that its next generation of processors with integrated graphics — popularly known by brand users as “Accelerated Processing Units” or “APUs” — will be equipped with RDNA 3 architecture coresthe same one that powers the new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

As discovered by the website Coelacanth Dream last Tuesday (22), AMD updated its graphics driver with lines of code that add support to processors from the Ryzen 7045 lines, for high-performance gaming notebooks; and Ryzen 7040, for devices aimed at the general public. Understand the details below.