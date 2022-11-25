Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
AMD driver indicates that “Dragon Range” and “Phoenix” processors will have RDNA 3 graphics

By Abraham
AMD driver indicates that
AMD seems to have confirmed that its next generation of processors with integrated graphics — popularly known by brand users as “Accelerated Processing Units” or “APUs” — will be equipped with RDNA 3 architecture coresthe same one that powers the new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

As discovered by the website Coelacanth Dream last Tuesday (22), AMD updated its graphics driver with lines of code that add support to processors from the Ryzen 7045 lines, for high-performance gaming notebooks; and Ryzen 7040, for devices aimed at the general public. Understand the details below.

(Image: Screenshot/Coelacanth Dream)

The lines of code specifically mention the family of processors with integrated graphics and insert support for “SoC21” and “GFX1103”, codenames that are used to identify graphics chips based on the RDNA 3 architecture. In this case, the codename “GFX1103” is used to reference Navi 33 GPUs.

In hindsight, we can expect the new generation of processors with integrated graphics to run at low to medium power. The Ryzen 7045, codenamed “Dragon Range”, should work with 55W TDP. The Ryzen 7040, codenamed “Phoenix, should be more economical and have a TDP between 35W and 45W.

(Image: AMD)

Both lines will be successors to the “Rembrandt” family launched this year, and promise to bring great leaps in performance and efficiency thanks to the new 5 nanometer lithography. AMD has not yet revealed details about this hardware, but it is possible that its official announcement will take place along with the new line of desktop chips in January, during CES 2023.

