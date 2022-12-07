AMD disagrees with NVIDIA on the end of Moore’s Law and projects another 6 or 8 years of life

In 2017, the president and CEO of NVIDIA🇧🇷 Jensen Huang stated that the call Moore’s Law was officially dead🇧🇷 The comment was reaffirmed by the executive in the 2019 edition of Consumer Electronic Show (CES🇧🇷 However, the rival OMG disagree with this thesis.
AMD’s chief technical officer, Mark Papermaster, projected that Moore’s Law still has six to eight years to live. The executive added that transistor density could not continue to increase every 1.5 to 2 years.
“I can see exciting new transistor technology for the next six or eight years, and it’s very, very clear to me the advances we’re going to make to keep improving current technology, but it’s more expensive,” projected Mark Papermaster.
However, AMD’s Moore’s Law lifetime thoughts have some caveats. While the company sees chiplets playing a crucial role in the future of semiconductor technology, it doesn’t exactly follow Moore’s Law.
Created by Gordon Moore, co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel, the so-called Moore’s Law is the result of the observation that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit (IC) doubles every two years.
Moore’s predictions have been used since 1975. Still, in the pace of manufacturing, the industry has slowly started to see a change, slowing down over time (since 2010), which would explain Papermaster’s thoughts.
AMD is also putting many of its latest designs on Field Programmable Gate Array, or FPGA, technology. This model is used in markets such as aerospace, wired and wireless communications, and high-performance computing.