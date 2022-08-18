AMD Delayed Ryzen 7000 Release Due to BIOS Issues, Rumor Claims

Update (08/17/2022) – by DT

THE OMG announced yesterday, Tuesday (16), the official presentation date of Ryzen 7000 processors with Zen 4 architecture. The event is scheduled for August 29, however, the launch would have been by two weeks due to internal problems. The information is from reviewer Chipell, who to have been informed previously that the launch of the products on the market would take place on September 15but problems BIOS systems ended up delaying the chips’ arrival in stores.

release-Due-to-BIOS- -Rumor.jpeg" width="660" height="210">



Other sources heard by the VideoCardz website also said that the initial release date was September 15th. Now, AMD’s next line of chips is expected to be available for purchase in September 27. - Advertisement - Given this, AMD would still be working to fix the BIOS issues. It’s not surprising that the bugs appear, given that socket AM5 will be the first consumer platform to support DDR5 and PCIe Gen5 memory. Edge Kids Mode – Safe Internet Browsing for Kids Anyway, the company continues to update support drivers for the arrival of new processors and APUs with integrated RDNA 2 graphics, which promise to deliver significant improvements over the current generation of products.

Original text (08/12/2022) Not long? AMD Updates Audio Driver for Linux to Support Ryzen 7000 APUs with Zen 4 and RDNA 2

AMD released a routine update to its Linux-based operating system drivers on Friday, and a curious detail was found in the audio software. O Phoronix discovered that the patch adds support for a line of processors with the aptly codenamed “Pink Sardine”. The most striking fact in this update is that “Pink Sardine” is the only platform that supports the new version 6.2 of the AMD Audio Coprocessor (ACP), indicating that it is a family of processors, and the bet is that the codename refers to Ryzen 7000 APUs with Zen 4 architecture and integrated graphics with RDNA 2 cores.

- Advertisement - This isn’t the first time AMD has associated color and fish names to its APU lines. Before the launch of the Ryzen 5000 “Cezanne” APUs, the manufacturer called this family the “Green Sardine” (“green sardine”, in Portuguese); the Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” series was known internally as the “Yellow Carp”. Interestingly, the unconventional codenames make sense when we consider that the fish naming is used only in drivers for operating systems based on the Linux kernel, whose mascot is the friendly penguin “Tux”.