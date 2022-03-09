AMD confirms a performance issue for Ryzen in Windows 10 and 11

Being one of the problems already known among users for some time now, it seems that AMD has finally officially confirmed that there is a performance problem with some of its family processors. Ryzen within both Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems. Thus, according to the latest reports, these choppy performances would have a localized origin within the Firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) used in AMD chips.

As AMD has now explained in its statements, it seems that «selected system configurations AMD Ryzen May Intermittently Perform Extended Memory Transactions Related to fTPM in SPI flash memory (‘SPIROM’) located on the motherboard, which may cause temporary pauses in system interactivity or responsiveness until the transaction is complete«.

Unfortunately, the practical result is none other than a little “stuttering” or stutteringwhich causes a freeze and delay of the image displayed on the screen (not in the processing) that can last up to a couple of seconds, being more than enough to be irritating in terms of work tasks and productivity, and without doubt a critical failure in relation to the gaming scene.

On the other hand, it seems that AMD has already found a simple solution: a firmware update. However, it should be noted that not all users will be able to access this change to a hardware TPM (dTPM)as they will depend on whether your motherboard is compatible.

And it is that in fact AMD has presented a calendar with the planned schedule in which it will carry out this update in the hands of the main motherboard manufacturers, thus dating the first resolutions during May 2022. Since it can wait a while, another of more immediate solutions than for those affected could happen by simply turning off the fTPMyes, at the risk of possible hardware compatibility problems.