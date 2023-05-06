AMD: comparison shows similarities between ROG Ally and Ryzen 7040U chips

The line processors Ryzen Z1 announced by AMD may be much more like the Ryzen 7040U than you imagine. At least, that’s what a comparison made by the Tom’s Hardware portal indicates, but AMD denies that the models are practically the same. According to what the manufacturer itself informed, the chips developed exclusively for portable consoles had an extra job and focused on the category. In this sense, it was necessary to do an optimization and although they share similarities, there are many differences. Check out the company’s response:

The Ryzen Z1 series was built specifically for handheld gaming. To achieve this, AMD engineers had to validate entirely new powerbands and optimize voltage curves specifically for this use case – this optimization and validation work should not be taken for granted. So while the technology building blocks (such as 'Zen4' and RDNA 3) are similar between the 7040 and Z1 series, the resulting models have very distinct characteristics tailored to their use cases. Additionally, the AMD Ryzen AI engine is not available on AMD Ryzen Z1 series processors. – Matthew Hurwitz, company public relations manager.





In the comparison, many similar details can be noticed. For example, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme has the same number of cores, threads and RDNA compute units as the Ryzen 7 7840U model. The situation is repeated regarding the base Z1 models and the Ryzen 5 7540U. Despite this, it is not possible to know if the Ryzen Z1 will operate at the same speeds as their "brothers", since the values ​​have not yet been revealed. Therefore, we will only have an idea of ​​the performance of the chips when they are available for more accurate benchmark tests.