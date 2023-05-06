AMD CEO disagrees with death of Moore’s law, cites 2nm process horizon

It is not the first time that AMD and NVIDIA publicly disagree about the death of Moore’s law, as the first manufacturer believes that it is still alive, but changing. Now, in an interview with the Barron’s portal, the CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, points out that the industry needs to take different paths to overcome the challenges of performance, efficiency and cost. To put “Moore’s Law” in context, it all started in 1965 when Intel founder Gordon Moore made a prophecy in which he predicted that every 18 months the number of transistors on lithography chips in a new generation would increase by 100 % in relation to the previous generation, however, maintaining costs for the consumer.





AMD has been working on advancing 3D packaging and chiplet technology for years with its first HBM designs in 2015, chiplet processors in 2017, and also the first 3D packaging on a chip with its 3D V-Cache design in 2022—currently the focus of the company according to Su. - Advertisement - The manufacturer will launch its MI300, an exa-scale APU that combines multiple CPU, GPU and memory IPs into multiple chiplets and 3D matrices in a single package.