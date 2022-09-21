AMD Announces 7020 Series of CPUs with Ryzen and Athlon Chips with TSMC’s 6nm Lithography

After presenting the evolution of RDNA technology in RX 7000 line GPUs, AMD is finally making official new 7020 series CPUs with Ryzen and models that will be present in computers launched by Lenovo, Acer and HP in 2022.

AMD’s new “Mendocino” processors arrive with TSMC 6nm , Zen 2 architecture, RDNA 2 graphics with support for up to 4 displays via Radeon 610M integrated graphics. Speaking of graphics, both processors have dedicated hardware for audio and video reproduction, which guarantees advantages in video conferencing, voice calls and remote work.

Another advantage of the new generation is the balance between performance and energy savings, as AMD guarantees that notebooks with batteries between 40-45Wh can offer up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. In terms of performance, it is promised a 58% gain in multitasking and 31% speed when opening applications compared to the Ryzen 3 7320U. Check out the table below for the new models presented today:

The new also arrive ready for Windows 11, including security features with the Microsoft Pluton security processor, plus Modern Standby support for fast start, Wake-on-Voice, fast charging and LPDDR5 memories.

Availability and price