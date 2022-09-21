HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftAMD Announces 7020 Series of CPUs with Ryzen and Athlon Chips with...

AMD Announces 7020 Series of CPUs with Ryzen and Athlon Chips with TSMC’s 6nm Lithography

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
AMD Announces 7020 Series of CPUs with Ryzen and Athlon Chips with TSMC's 6nm Lithography
1663726352 amd announces 7020 series of cpus with ryzen and athlon.jpeg
- Advertisement -

After presenting the evolution of RDNA technology in RX 7000 line GPUs, AMD is finally making official new 7020 series CPUs with Ryzen and Athlon models that will be present in computers launched by Lenovo, Acer and HP in 2022.

AMD’s new “Mendocino” processors arrive with TSMC 6nm lithography, Zen 2 architecture, RDNA 2 graphics with support for up to 4 displays via Radeon 610M integrated graphics.

Speaking of graphics, both processors have dedicated hardware for audio and video reproduction, which guarantees advantages in video conferencing, voice calls and remote work.

announces-7020-Series-of-CPUs-with-Ryzen-and-Athlon.jpeg" width="660" height="325">

Image: AMD/HDBlog
- Advertisement -

Another advantage of the new generation is the balance between performance and energy savings, as AMD guarantees that notebooks with batteries between 40-45Wh can offer up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. In terms of performance, it is promised a 58% gain in multitasking and 31% speed when opening applications compared to the Ryzen 3 7320U.

You will no longer be able to start WhatsApp Web in this version of Microsoft Edge

Check out the table below for the new models presented today:

The new chips also arrive ready for Windows 11, including security features with the Microsoft Pluton security processor, plus Modern Standby support for fast start, Wake-on-Voice, fast charging and LPDDR5 memories.

Availability and price

Turning now to availability, AMD says that the first notebooks with Athlon and Ryzen 7020 series chips will be released in the last quarter of 2022 with the following models: Acer Aspire 3 14 and 15, Lenovo Ideapad, HP 17″ Laptop PC. prices will start from US$ 399 or R$ 2,060 in direct conversion.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

YouTube doesn’t care if you dislike a video on the platform

When it comes to watching YouTube videos, you are given access to a number...
Tech News

This is the final design of the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

A leaked image has allowed us to see the CEO of NVIDIA, Jen-Hsun Huang,...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Computing

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow...

© 2021 voonze.com.