AMD Adrenalin: Update 23.5.2 Brings Diablo IV Optimizations

As the long-awaited release of Diablo IV draws ever closer, AMD this week released AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.2, providing Day-0 support for the game, as well as other performance and stability improvements.

Given that Diablo IV is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, the update certainly comes at a good time.

With the latest version of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, gamers can get the most out of their AMD Radeon RX 6000 and RX 7000 Series graphics cards.

Diablo IV will feature cross-platform play and progression for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, as well as local co-op for consoles at launch.

For the first time, the Diablo universe will feature a vast open world and feature a non-linear experience consisting of an engaging epic story, plus over 140 dungeons, side quests, and endless loot. Mighty World Bosses appear, inviting players to fight them in groups and obtain loot, and Strongholds await heroic adventurers who must reconquer them and return them to the people of Sanctuary.

The new version of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition can be downloaded through this link.

Diablo 4 launches on June 6 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. Those who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game will be able to get early access on June 1st.

