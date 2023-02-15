AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 Released with Performance Improvements for Radeon RX 6000 Series

A OMG released this Tuesday (14), the version 23.2.1 of the software that assembles drivers, called Adrenaline. The company pointed out that the new edition of the program comes with several improvements of performance for Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.
The new build also includes features originally featured on the RX 7900 and RX 6000 GPUs, including H.264 and H.265 streaming optimizations, as well as connectivity improvements for AMD Link on all supported Radeon products.
Still according to the company, the new version also offers significant performance improvements for the Radeon RX 6000 in several popular games, in addition to corrections for several bugs that were present in the previous version of the software.
Owners of branded graphics cards can download the new version of the software in this link. The program is compatible with Windows 10 and 11. Check out the official release notes for AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 below:
Highlights
- Support to:
- Forspoken™
- Up to 7% performance boost for Forspoken @ 4k using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU compared to previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-524
- Dead Space™
- IREE compiler using the MLIR interface on Vulkan.
- Additional Vulkan® Extensions. Click here for more information.
- Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs now support newly introduced streaming features including pre-filter toggle, pre-parsing feature and CAML technology.
- A new version of AMD Link improves overall connectivity across all supported Radeon products, RX 400 series and newer, so you can game from anywhere on virtually any device.
- Boost your performance with AMD software – read the latest blog HERE and learn how this newly unified driver has delivered performance gains since the launch of Windows 11.
- Game Optimizations
- Up to 4% performance boost for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, compared to previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-518
- Up to 3% performance boost for Sniper Elite 5 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, compared to previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-519
- Up to 6% performance boost for Shadow of the Tomb Raider @ 4k using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU compared to previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-520
- Up to 7% performance boost for Quake II RTX @ 4k using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU compared to previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-521
- Up to 4% performance boost for Hitman 3 @ 4k using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU compared to previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-522
- Up to 6% performance boost for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy @ 4k using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU compared to previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-523
- Up to 19% performance boost for F1 2022 @ 4k using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU compared to previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-525
- Up to 9% performance boost for DOOM Eternal @ 4k using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU compared to previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-526
- Up to 4% performance boost for Borderlands 3 @ 4k using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU compared to previous software driver version 22.11.2 RS-527
- Up to 4% performance boost for Hogwarts Legacy @ 4K using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on Radeon™️RX 6950 XT and Radeon™ 7900 XTX compared to previous software driver version (22.11.2 for 6950 XT, 23.1 .2 for 7900 XTX) RS-530
problems fixed
- AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may fail to start with a “Delayed Write Failed” error message in Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2.
- Low performance and load times may be observed when playing SpaceEngine™.
- Corruption can be observed during point store scrolling in STEAM™ on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
- Performance degradation may be observed when playing Fortnite™ and YouTube with enhanced sync enabled on some AMD graphics products such as the AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.
- Corruption or game crashes may be observed while playing Door Kickers 2™.
- Missing or flickering textures may be observed when playing Emergency 4™.
- Application crash may be observed when launching Baldur’s Gate 3™ using the Vulkan® API on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Stuttering may be experienced when playing Sea of Thieves™ on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs and above.
- Corruption may be observed when playing Battlefield™ 4 with post-process quality settings set to high or ultra on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs and above.
- White foliage can be seen when playing Hogwarts Legacy™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Intermittent system stuttering or user interface flickering may occur when two videos are played simultaneously using chrome-based browsers on some multi-monitor configurations.