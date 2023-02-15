AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 Released with Performance Improvements for Radeon RX 6000 Series

A OMG released this Tuesday (14), the version 23.2.1 of the software that assembles drivers, called Adrenaline. The company pointed out that the new edition of the program comes with several improvements of performance for Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

The new build also includes features originally featured on the RX 7900 and RX 6000 GPUs, including H.264 and H.265 streaming optimizations, as well as connectivity improvements for AMD Link on all supported Radeon products.