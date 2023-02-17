AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 drivers are causing crashes and file loss

Users have been complaining about the AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 driver update for both Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon RX 6000. The release of these new features was last Tuesday (14th), but it has already been causing crashes and file loss in Windows .

According to some netizens, they get a message from the operating system that says “inaccessible boot drive”. Also, when they install the update, an error occurs and crashes the entire system which then displays the above mentioned message.

After this part, the solution for some users was to reinstall Windows. But the situation gets worse, as the AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 driver changes BIOS settings and changes boot options, which results in crashes.