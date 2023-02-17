AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 drivers are causing crashes and file loss

Users have been complaining about the AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 driver update for both Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon RX 6000. The release of these new features was last Tuesday (14th), but it has already been causing crashes and file loss in Windows .
According to some netizens, they get a message from the operating system that says “inaccessible boot drive”. Also, when they install the update, an error occurs and crashes the entire system which then displays the above mentioned message.
After this part, the solution for some users was to reinstall Windows. But the situation gets worse, as the AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 driver changes BIOS settings and changes boot options, which results in crashes.
Therefore, the main indication of users is that others back up their files before installing the update. If the bug occurs, just check the boot settings and return to the previous one.
The big news of the AMD 23.1.2 Radeon update is that there would be support for Square Enix’s Forspoken game, as well as new features for the Vulkan API and its extensions. In the case of AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1, the improvements would also arrive for Older GPUs like the Radeon RX 6000.
The issue has yet to be officially commented on by AMD. Therefore, all solutions are tentative and based on user experiences.
Did you also have problem with updating drivers? Leave your comment below!