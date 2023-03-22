Amazon’s restructuring plans will affect a veteran photography community

The wave of restructuring and layoffs that Amazon is facing to face the current economic uncertainty will take precedence over a history of the web dedicated to the world of photography, with nearly 25 years behind it.

DPReview, a well-known portal and user community focused on photographic news, will continue to update its contents until April 10, and it will be the day after when it becomes “available in read-only mode for a limited period”, without it is known exactly for how long the history of its contents can be consulted in this phase.



The future of all the accumulated information is unknown Photography enthusiasts will have to find a new home on the web

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that mobile photography has come to eclipse compact cameras, photography enthusiasts will always opt for a camera instead of a mobile, especially when they want to have better sensors and optics, but above all , play with the numerous parameters when taking the screenshots.

DPReview will leave at a time when reflex cameras (DSLR) are giving way to mirrorless cameras, something more compact and comfortable to use, where as we have already seen, the main manufacturers are directing towards this segment of digital cameras to the detriment of the SLRs of a lifetime.

Apart from the closure of DPReview, the new round of layoffs, as announced a few days ago, will also affect workers at Twitch and Amazon Web Services, and even the advertising and human resources divisions.

A growing list of closures

Although it is not comparable to Google, Amazon is already beginning to accumulate some service closures, such as the recent closure of Drive, to “invest efforts in Amazon Photos”, also planning to close the Wicker Me messaging platform at the end of this year, about two years after its acquisition.

- Advertisement -

More information: Announcement in DPreview