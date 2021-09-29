Amazon’s Flying Security Camera Sales Begin

A year ago Amazon introduced a security camera attached to a drone, a “concept” device that could monitor our home by flying from room to room, rather than just staring at a room.

The idea is not bad, in fact, yesterday Amazon presented its little robot that could also do that job, although on the ground, not flying, and for a price 4 times higher.

The point is that last year’s concept, the Ring Always Home Cam, is already beginning to reach the market. At the moment only by invitation and only in the United States, but it is already a first step for flying cameras in our homes.

It is not a very smart system, in fact it does not perform an automatic route nor does it have an impressive object detection system. Users must program the route they want to take, and must pay attention to leave open doors and other obstacles outside of that route.

Once activated, the drone comes out of the box with the Ring camera hanging, as you can see in the image above. It will perform the predefined route and send the user notifications if it detects movement or something strange.

In the description they indicate:

– First indoor security camera to fly by custom routes.

– See what happens, through video of 1440 x 1440 high definition, with a Integrated LED that automatically illuminates the route when recording at night or in low-light environments.

– Ideal to see if a window was left open or the stove was on.

– Security through activation– If your Ring Alarm1 base station or touch sensors are activated, the Always Home Cam will automatically fly to see what happens.

– The Always Home Cam never records when device is docked, and only records during established routes.

Since at the moment they have only opened one page to request the product through a waiting queue, there is no one who has tried it, but there is little left. Videos with “this is how Ring Always Home Cam works” are close to invading social media.

The Amazon Ring Always Home Cam has a price of 250 dollars, and if you are interested you can register at this link by modifying the location to USA.