Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet arrives in Spain, an affordable but complete model

Not everyone needs an extremely powerful tablet, since its use will not be particularly intensive. If this is your case, now the new generation of the Amazon Fire 7the cheapest model of the online store and the most effective for enjoying multimedia content or reading electronic books in full color.

With very small dimensions (180.68 x 117.59 x 9.67mm) and a very low weight of 282 grams, this is a model that offers a significant improvement in basic sections in tablets. An example is that of autonomy, which improves over the previous generation by 40%. This means that it reaches ten hours of use without you having to use an outlet. In addition, it should also be noted that it has cameras that allow video calls to be made at a resolution of 720p, more than enough for everything to go smoothly.

with operating system FireOS8, which is the latest version of this development based on Android, you should know that in the connectivity section you have everything you may need in the Fire 7 that arrives in Spain from today. Thus, for example, you can access the Internet through its Dual Band WiFi adapter and, of course, it has Bluetooth so you can synchronize accessories such as headphones. By the way, the connection and charging port is usb type cso it is fully up to date.

Hardware that improves on this Fire 7

The power of the tablet has been increased to offer a better user experience. Thus, its processor is a quad-core model that is capable of working with a maximum frequency of 2 GHz. If you add to this that the RAM is 2 GB, you can be sure that you will enjoy the applications without problems and, also , of the multimedia content of platforms such as YouTube. The point is that it is 30% faster than the previous generation.

With a storage that reaches 16 GB or 32 GB (it is possible to expand or through the use of microSD cards), you should know that the sound offered by this tablet is stereo because it includes a pair of speakers and, if necessary, it does not lack a headphone jack so you can take advantage of any that you have on hand. As you can guess from its name, this is a model that has a screen of seven inches IPS type that has a resolution of 1,024 x 600 pixels. Without being crazy, everything can be seen perfectly.

A price that is devastating

Without a doubt, this is the most striking thing about the Fire 7. As we have indicated before, it is the cheapest model of the firm, since you only have to pay €79.99 to have it at home (and without shipping costs in the case of having an Amazon Prime account). Therefore, we are talking about a device that has a good quality/price ratio and, right now, the color in which it is available in the online store is black.

