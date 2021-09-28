Amazon’s device catalog grows big

Although when we talk about Amazon, the first thing we think about is electronic commerce, we almost immediately remember that over the years it has become a giant, with representation in many of the most varied markets. And one of them, in which his presence is undoubtedly remarkable, is the device, a market that was launched with its ubiquitous Kindle, and that in this time has only added new and interesting gadgets to its catalog.

This afternoon we have attended the presentation of quite a few novelties in this regard, in an event lasting about an hour, which at least has left me with the taste in my mouth that Amazon’s plans are to grow substantially in that market. And it seems to me to be a very interesting move, because so far the company’s hardware has been quite effective, and its integration with its services is an additional value that we should not underestimate.

Next we will review everything we have seen in this Amazon presentation. However, before doing so, it is important to clarify that At the moment the arrival of all these devices in Spain is not foreseen. Some may come later, and the rest… we will have to wait to find out. With this precision made, let’s see the new additions to the Amazon device catalog, in the same order in which they have been presented (and I can tell you that the most striking items have been saved for last).

Amazon Smart Thermostat

The first announcement of Amazon’s presentation was, in the first instance, a surprise. However, after thinking about it for a few seconds, it makes all the sense in the world. Indeed, the company makes the leap into the field of smart thermostats, with a proposal of an attractive minimalist design, and that aims to revolutionize that market with its price of only $ 59.99. It is a device that boasts great simplicity, and how could it be otherwise, it can be controlled through Alexa.

Echo Show 15

One of the most attractive novelties is, without a doubt, this large version of Amazon’s Echo screens. As its name suggests, in this case we are talking about a 15-inch screen (15.6 to be more exact), designed to be hung on the wall or mounted on a compatible support.

And what can we see in it? Well, along with this device, the customizable Alexa widgets also make their debut, so that we can configure an information system with what we are most interested in having permanently in view. In addition, it can also be used to play Prime Video, Netflix and Atresplaye content with a resolution of 1,080p.

Hey disney

Every so often, Amazon adds special voices to Alexa. They are usually paid, and part of them have a limited duration in time. We do not know if this will be the case for Hey Disney, an assistant designed by Disney, which will be used in the company’s theme park devices, but which private users will also be able to purchase for their own devices from Amazon, and which will offer more than 1,000 interactions with the voices of the company’s characters.

Amazon glow

Also with the smallest as potential users, this device could be defined as an intercom specially designed for children. It features a vertically arranged eight-inch screen, complemented by a projector that creates a 19-inch vertical “touch” screen, displaying items to keep your user more interested in conversation and gaming. Its main objective is to get the little ones to stay longer on call.

Halo View

This has been another of the most interesting announcements of this Amazon event. And, with Halo View, the company makes an important leap in the field of quantifying bracelets. Unlike the Halo presented last year, and which did not have a screen, this new model does integrate a color touch AMOLED screen with haptic feedback, thus putting itself at the necessary height to compete with other devices in this complex market .

As for its sensors, this bracelet has an optical sensor that will read heart rate and oximetry, along with a skin temperature sensor and an accelerometer. And as for its autonomy, according to Amazon it extends up to seven days, and a full charge of it can be completed in just 90 minutes.

Ring Always Home Cam

The field of surveillance cameras takes a very interesting leap (pun intended) with this Amazon device. We are talking about a drone equipped with a camera, inside the house where it has been installed. During its configuration, routes can be defined and, when we wish or as an automatic response to events, the drone will start the flight and travel the previously defined itinerary, thus allowing us to visually check what is happening inside our home when we are not in the same.

Ring Alarm Pro

The traditional Amazon Ring Alarm undergoes a surprising evolution with this pro version. And it is that although it has other novelties, such as video storage, without a doubt the most remarkable thing is that it now integrates an Eero network adapter. In this way, when using it in addition to an alarm, we will also have a mesh WiFi network, expandable with other Eero adapters.

Ring Virtual Security Guard

Having a surveillance system at home is always practical, but what happens at times when we cannot personally monitor it? With this problem in mind, Amazon has defined this interesting service, through which users of Ring security devices can hire professionals who will be in charge of monitoring the signal captured by the cameras when the owner cannot.

Blink Video Doorbell

The smart revolution reaches home doorbells with this unique and interesting device. Equipped with a 1080p resolution camera, with an autonomy of up to two years and connectable by cable or wirelessly, it will provide us with a high definition image (both day and night), two-way audio to communicate with the person who is calling and notifications that the doorbell has been pressed in the device’s app.

Star

Amazon has undoubtedly saved the most striking for last. Astro, as you have seen in the image, is a domestic robot with a screen, which by default shows two circles that simulate its eyes, on a base with wheels. But beyond its anthropomorphic elements, the main function of Astro, which of course integrates Alexa, is the supervision of the home environment, especially when we are not present.

Thus, it has a camera that is deployed vertically like a telescope, and that allows that although the Amazon robot moves on the floor and its height is quite limited, it can obtain views of surfaces, such as the tops of tables and countertops. , which are well above the height of the device. In addition, as they have told us in the presentation, their behavior will be governed by a less neutral personality than that of Alexa, so that the interactions with Astro are more genuine.

