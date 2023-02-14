Amazon’s autonomous cars have already gone out on public roads

Amazon’s self-driving startup zooxhas carried out its first test drive on public roads, marking an important milestone in the deployment of autonomous vehicles to the general public.

electric vehicle, it doesn’t have a steering wheel, shuttled employees on a one-mile (1.6 km) ride between Zoox’s two main facilities in Foster City, California. The company will now operate an employee shuttle service on the same route while it seeks additional permits to expand its service to the general public.

It is the first time that a vehicle designed without human controls has carried passengers on a public highway. Zoox’s autonomous driving test permit, which it has held since September 2020, was extended in California to include the purpose-built robotaxi. So far, Zoox’s public driving tests have been limited to a fleet of gas-powered vehicles fitted with sensors that power autonomous driving technology.

Zoox, which Amazon acquired in 2020 for an undisclosed sum, is competing with a number of startups, including General Motors Co.’s Cruise, to implement robotaxis. Meanwhile, scrutiny of the technology for security purposes is increasing.

Here you have the Zoox video:

Zoox’s robotaxi has no traditional controls or pedals and can carry four passengers divided into two inward-facing rows of seats. On the Foster City route, you will travel at a top speed of 56 km/h.

The implementation of autonomous vehicles has been a topic of interest and controversy in the automotive and technology industries, with several competitors seeking to lead the market. As these companies work to improve the technology and make sure it is secure, there will be increased scrutiny and regulation to ensure public safety.