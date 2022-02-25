MobileAndroidTech News

Amazon would be blocking the use of third-party app launchers on Fire TV

By: Brian Adam

Bad news for users who enjoy Amazon Fire TV devices to get additional capabilities for their conventional televisions (not Smart TVs). In this regard, Amazon has started blocking the use of third-party developer app launchers on its own Fire TV devices.

Until now, Amazon has been dedicated to making it difficult to install and use these launchers, although now they are going one step further with a new software update, de facto preventing the use of third-party application launchers, favoring their own as an experience. only possible.

Goodbye to customizations

As we know, Amazon Fire TVs are based on Google’s Android operating system, which has allowed users to take customizations of their experiences to a higher level, although over time, some technology companies have been trying to make it difficult that users can use third-party application launchers on their Android-based devices so that they stick with the out-of-the-box application launchers.

According to AFTNews, the problem is coming to Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and other models of Amazon Fire TV devices, whether they have Fire OS 5, Fire OS 6, or even Fire OS 7, which already they have the new update waiting to be installed, and for which users in various forums are complaining about this attitude on the part of Amazon.

According to this medium, users have been able to bypass the pitfalls set by Amazon for over a year now thanks to the Launcher Manager appwhich made it easy to install and use third-party app launchers on these devices, but this strategy now comes to an end with the new software update coming to Fire TV devices.

The only solution for those who do not yet have their devices updated is to block the installation of the new available updates by blocking the traffic from which the Fire TV devices obtain the same.although other solutions may predictably arrive over time that allow users to revert to third-party application launchers.

There is no doubt that among device users, there are those who prefer the experience they get out of the box, and those who prefer to explore alternative options that third-party developers can offer them.

Amazon would be blocking the use of third-party app launchers on Fire TV

