Amazon will not allow VISA credit cards in the UK

The UK has been having a lot of trouble with rates for various services since it left the European Union. Brexit has broken many ties, and Amazon has just shown another damaged link.

Amazon will stop accepting payments with Visa credit cards issued in the UK as of January 19, 2022.

Yes, Visa debit cards can be used, as well as other MasterCard, American Express and other credit cards, but no Visa credit.

The lock is due to a battle over exchange fees, money charged by card issuers to a merchant’s bank for each transaction.

The problem is that Visa interchange fees for transactions between the UK and the European Union (which is where Amazon UK processes payments from) were previously capped at 0.3%, a value defined by EU law. Now that the UK does not belong to the EU, Visa has decided to increase that fee to 1.5%.

MasterCard already made the increase even before Visa, but in that case it was not blocked. The reasons why they do block with Visa and not with Mastercard are unknown. Some believe it is due to specific complications in Visa’s payment policies, as Visa raised fees on e-commerce sites but lowered them on education-related purchases and real estate purchases.

Amazon commented that it does not make sense that the rates continue to increase, that it is logical that they decrease, since the technology is more and more affordable and there are more people using the cards.

Visa, on the other hand, commented that it will still be possible to use their cards at Christmas, and that they are disappointed that Amazon is restricting consumer choices in the future.

It is possible that they will reach an agreement before January 2022, but, today, Visa will have problems in Amazon UK.