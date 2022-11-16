Amazon will invest 2,500 million dollars in Spain

Amazon’s cloud computing unit, AWS, plans to invest $2.5 billion in Spain over the next 10 years.

This will create more than 1,300 jobs, Amazon has told the media.

The money will be used to create and operate a cloud computing center in Spain, which would be the eighth in Europe, with the aim of building a new world-class infrastructure locally to help clients in Spain achieve the highest levels of security, availability and resilience.

It has been Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS, who has given the good news, thus bringing cloud computing (data storage, software and even business functions over the Internet) closer to Spanish customers.

The action will add 1.8 billion euros to Spain’s gross domestic product over 10 years, something the country urgently needs to be able to fight the economic crisis that, at the same time, has caused Amazon itself to lay off up to 10,000 employees in around the world, according to a report published last Monday in the New York Times. Amazon currently has 1.54 million employees worldwide, so 10,000 isn’t a huge percentage, but that’s 10,000 families that will be pretty sorry.

And so the world goes, a constant tug of war where we all participate in the same game.