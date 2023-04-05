Amazon Web Services Launches New Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Program

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new startup accelerator program focused on generative artificial intelligence, which seeks to boost the development of startups in this field.

This initiative will allow participating companies to have access to AI models and tools, as well as personalized advice on marketing their products. In addition, they will be awarded up to $300,000 in AWS credits to help grow their companies.

AWS, the Amazon subsidiary focused on cloud services, has announced a new accelerator program for generative artificial intelligence startups. The 10-week program will select ten startups from around the world working in the field of generative AI, one of the latest trends in the technology sector. The goal of the program is to drive innovation in the field of AI, which has been a major focus of AWS for the past 20 years.

Startups selected for the program will have access to AI models and tools, as well as machine learning stack optimization and personalized advice to get their products to market. In addition, AWS will award up to $300,000 in construction credits for your businesses. Although AWS won’t invest directly in the startups, it has established partnerships with some of the top AI companies, such as Hugging Face and Stability AI, who use its platform to develop and scale their AI models.

AWS’s approach to generative AI is centered around three levels of technology: generative models, reinforcement learning, and recommender systems. According to Rob Ferguson, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning for Startups at AWS, generative AI has unlocked new forms of innovation and creativity. The accelerator program seeks to fuel this trend and bring generative AI within the reach of companies of any size and developers of all skill levels.

In order to participate in the acceleration program, startups must have a minimum viable product and be in the process of creating value propositions for it. Those who are already working with AWS will especially benefit. AWS’s announcement comes at a time when many companies are trying to embed AI into their products and services, whether through direct integration, in-house product development, or investing in startups.

Salesforce, for example, launched a $250 million investment fund last month for generative AI startups. In addition, Google and Microsoft have also opted for generative AI with their own projects, such as Bard and ChatGPT, respectively. Apple, for its part, has expressed interest in language-learning models, though it hasn’t made clear whether it will develop them internally or acquire them through third parties.

Applications for the AWS Acceleration Program will be open for the next two weeks. At the end of the program, a Demo Day will take place in San Francisco so that startups can present their products and demonstrate the progress they have made during the acceleration process. With this new program, AWS joins the growing list of companies looking to drive innovation in the field of generative AI, showing the importance that this technology is acquiring in the technology sector.