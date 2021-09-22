Amazon updates the interface of its Kindle and improves navigation through our library

Although we already forget, the origin of Amazon’s business we must go to find it in paper books, practically a quarter of a century ago, although later it decided to revolutionize distribution by making it practically digital thanks to the launch of its first Kindle eBooks. At present, these electronic ink readers are among the best sellers in the world, so millions of users use them every day. As you know, this interface is focused on reading and, above all, on purchases within the Kindle book store, so it is necessary to keep those menus agile and fast to be able to manage everything we have stored in the account. And the truth is that these devices took too long without modifying a single pixel on their screens, so this update will be welcomed by all who have a compatible reader in their hands. New, faster interface The fact is that Amazon has announced that throughout this month of September, all its next-generation Kindle, which it has for sale right now (the normal, Oasis and Paperwhite models) will begin a tortuous process of update, which will be progressive, and which will give way to a new arrangement of menus focused, above all, to show what our latest library readings are. Hence, the covers of the books gain weight, the typography of the screen is taken care of a little more and that section is clearly separated from what are the invitations to buy. But another of the details that Amazon has highlighted the most about this update is that now those menus are more agile and faster and, saving the time necessary for the electronic ink screen to refresh, they will be more efficient. Thus, the lag between pressing a button and the device reacting has been reduced so it will be possible to enter the store, buy, visit the library or download any reading in much less time than before. Of course, keep in mind that these updates usually take time. Look if not the case of the Fire TV Stick, that the new interface has been distributed for many weeks and still many users have not received it. So it’s time to arm yourself with patience. These are the models that may be updated: Kindle (8th generation or higher) Kindle Paperwhite (7th generation or higher) Kindle Oasis (any of the three generations).