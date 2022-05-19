Amazon updates its lineup of more affordable tablets, now with USB-C and more

Amazon has just renewed its entry-level tablet model with a seven-inch screen, especially highlighting the adoption of the USB-C connector after more than a decade using the microUSB connector, currently more than obsolete.

In this way, this input tablet model is aligned with other Fire tablet models from the company, which already had a USB-C connector, and anticipating European legislation that seeks to unify chargers for electronic devices to reduce waste. in the planet.



In addition, it is a long-awaited update since the previous one occurred in the year 2019, now achieving a longer battery life and an improvement in performance, although the negative part can be found in the price, which suffers a slight increase.

An update after three years with the previous generation of Fire 7 tablets

Regarding the performance of the tablet, Amazon points out that thanks to its quad-core processor, it achieves up to 30 percent more speed, and that its battery achieves up to 40% more autonomy, making an estimate of ten hours of browsing or viewing of videos continuously.

And the increase in RAM to 2GB will enable much faster page and app loading. What can still disappoint is the resolution of its screen panel, 1024 × 600p, although this generation has improved the integrated cameras, with a front and rear camera with a 2MP sensor and 720p videos.

Amazon offers its Fire 7 (2022) in two internal storage options, 16 GB and 32 GB, expandable by microSD in both cases.

The most basic model, with 16 GB of storage and with ads on the lock screen, is priced at $59.99. On the flip side is the 32GB, ad-free option, priced at $95.

Users will be able to choose from pink, black and denim blue as color options when purchasing their device.

And for children there is also a “Kids” model, which will come with 32 GB of internal storage and with a resistant case in blue, red or purple, also suffering a price increase, now remaining at about 109 dollars, with a 2-year replacement guarantee for breakage.

The new Fire 7 (2022) are now available in the pre-order phase, whose shipments will begin to be made from next June 29.

More information: Amazon