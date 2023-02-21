5G News
Amazon to bring employees back to office in May

By Abraham
Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) said it’s sending employees back to the office starting May 1, a shift from the remote-work-friendly policy it’s had for almost three years.

The Seattle-based tech giant’s CEO, Andy Jassy, said employees will be expected back in offices at least three days per week starting in May. He added there are “exceptions to these expectations, but that will be a small minority,” according to an internal blog post viewed by the Business Journal. The company confirmed the announcement…

