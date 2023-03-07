Amazon tablet sale brings the Fire HD 8 down to $60

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Amazon has kicked off another round of discounts for its Fire tablet lineup, with both standard and Kids models on sale. The highlight of the bunch is a deal that brings the latest Fire HD 8 down to $60. That’s $5 more than the all-time low we saw over the holiday season, but still about $25 off the eight-inch tablet’s typical street price since it arrived last September and $40 off Amazon’s MSRP.

Fire tablets as a whole have had the same drawbacks for many years now: They don’t come with access to the Google Play Store or official Google apps by default, their hardware is neither as fast nor as nice-feeling as a good iPad, and the non-Kids models come with lock screen ads unless you pay extra. They make up for that, however, by being extremely affordable, and offering just enough performance to get by if all you need is a larger screen for reading, streaming video and casually browsing the web.

The Fire HD 8 is likely the cheapest acceptable tablet for most people. It’s made of plastic, and its 1,280 x 800 resolution display isn’t as sharp as a full 1080p screen. Still, it’s durable, its battery should last more than 10 hours on a charge, it charges over USB-C and you can expand its 32GB of storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. While it won’t feel fast, it’s serviceable if you stick to the basics, and its display gets bright enough. As with all Fire tablets, you’ll get more out of it if you already subscribe to Amazon Prime and use services like Prime Video, Audible or the Kindle app. It’s not a great value at full price, but its shortcomings should be easier to accept at this deal price.

Elsewhere in the sale, the Kids and Kids Pro versions of the Fire HD 8 are each down to $100. That’s $20 more than their all-time lows but still roughly $30 off their average street price. These get you the same hardware as the standard model, but with a large protective case (the Pro’s is a bit slimmer), a more kid-friendly UI activated by default, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon’s Kids+ content service. Several Fire HD 10 tablets are also discounted, with the base model down to $120. That’s not a great deal — we’ve seen the device fall under $100 many times before — but the slate itself is faster and offers a bigger 10.1-inch display with a sharper 1,920 x 1,200 resolution.

