Amazon renews the Kindle: now with HD screen, USB C and more news

The Kindle is one of the most popular eBook readers on the market. Amazon is the leader in the sale of electronic books worldwide with exclusive services such as Kindle Unlimited or Amazon Prime Reading. And now it has just launched its new ereader: The lightest and most compact Kindle yet, a new kindle which promises premium features at an affordable price and will be on sale from October 12. With an HD display, charging with a USB-C cable and double the storage of previous models.

Amazon today announced the new generation of Kindle with a device that will cost 109.99 euros and that is committed to a 6-inch screen with high resolution 300 dpi and load of your battery now via USB-C cable. More comfortable and faster. In addition, the company boasts the best autonomy so far: we can use it up to six weeks on a single charge.

The new eBook reader has double the storage of the previous generation: 16 GB that we can use for thousands and thousands of eBooks without the need to update the library or go erasing titles that we have already read. In addition, it is designed so that you can use it anywhere because it is the most compact and lightest to date, fits in a pocket and The company ensures that it has been "designed with sustainability in mind and has the Climate Pledge Friendly label, which certifies a greater reduction in carbon emissions compared to previous generation products".

The screen will allow us to read anywhere. High resolution in six inches and three times more pixels than the previous generation if we want to see texts and images clearly. “As if they were on printed paper,” Amazon itself boasts. It also has an adjustable front light for a good reading experience in any situation (even if you are reading in the sunlight on the beach or even if you are reading in the dark, at night, in your room) and it has a dark mode that we can activate in case of low light conditions.

Millions of ebooks

With the purchase of the new generation of the Amazon Kindle we can access three months of Kindle Unlimited for 0.00 euros, a service that usually has a price of 29.97 euros. With Kindle Unlimited subscription we can download and read millions of eBooks without limits, synchronizing them directly from the device, in addition to access to hundreds of magazines to read whenever we want.

Price and departure date

The new Amazon Kindle will go on sale on October 12 with a price of 109.99 euros and will be available in two colors: black or denim blue. In addition, it will also have new fabric covers in pink, black, blue and green.

Although there is still a month left for its launch, Amazon already allows us to pre-purchase or reserve the device from the online store in Spain.