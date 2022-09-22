Amazon renews its line of affordable Fire HD 8 tablets

After the arrival of the new generations of Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 7 2022 , it is now the turn of the new generation of Fire HD 8 tablets, which replace the previous generation launched in 2020.

The sales arguments for the new Fire HD 8 2022 are its greater speed and lower weight, being thinner and lighter, although this time it has a small price increase given the international economic situation we are going through.



An update

Amazon points out that its new generation is up to 30% faster than the previous generation, thanks to the fact that this time an unspecified six-core processor is incorporated instead of the quad-core MediaTek processor of the 2020 generation, maintaining the frequency of 2 Ghz.

In addition to the improvement of the processor, the lower thickness of the body, which also leads to a slight increase in battery life, both in design and in the rest of the specifications remains the same.

In this sense, it will continue with the 8-inch resolution IPS touch screen, also having 2GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, expandable in any case to 1TB via microSD cards.

Regarding the photographic section, it comes with a front camera and a rear camera with a 2MP sensor. In the connectivity section, it has support for Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi ac, and on the other hand, it has a headphone jack and USB-C port.

It also has built-in speakers. The initial variant, with advertising and 32 GB of internal storage, starts at about 114.99 euros, with an increase of about 15 euros compared to the previous generation, whose sale begins on October 19.

And considering that this is the base model, there is a Plus version with 3GB of RAM and an “improved” 5MP rear camera, including a 9W charger in the box instead of the 5W of the base model.

Finally, there are the options Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, aimed at children from 3 to 7 years old and from 6 to 12 years old, whose price includes a year of subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which allow access to advertising-free children’s content, case and two-year warranty.

The Pro option also includes a digital store for the purchase of applications and electronic books, among other digital assets, with parental permission:

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablets come with access to a digital store where kids can discover and ask parents to buy eBooks and apps, or add their favorite games like Roblox and Minecraft.

In addition, in terms of sustainability, this generation comes with the Climate Pledge Friendly certification, specifying that:

Designed with sustainability in mind, Fire HD 8 tablets are part of Amazon’s growing list of devices that reduce their carbon footprint year after year. Fire HD 8 device packaging is 100% recyclable in the US and is also made with 99% wood-fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

More information: Amazon

Image Credit: Business Wire